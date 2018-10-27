CLEVELAND - A 10-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of his stepmother in late September, Cleveland police announced on Friday.

The boy was charged with one count of unclassified murder, a juvenile court spokesperson said.

According to authorities, Shavonne Willis, 36, was shot multiple times in the 3200 block of East 121st Street. When police arrived, the woman's 10-year-old stepson was found at the scene with no injuries. Police said in addition to the gunshot wounds, the female victim also had a broken arm.

Officers administered first aid to the woman until an ambulance arrived and she was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Shavonne's cousin, T'osha Willis told News 5 her family compiled evidence that the 10-year-old stepson was involved, and submitted the information to 4th district detectives.

"We presented the evidence, the text messages and phone calls to the investigator, and that’s what basically led up to his arrest," Willis said.

"She was a wonderful woman, in 28 years we’ve never been this close thank you so much. Now we’re here for each other, now we see the love."

The boy was originally considered a victim in the case, according to police.

The boy's father later brought him to meet with police detectives, and the boy was taken into custody.

The boy is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 5.