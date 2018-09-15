Bedford police looking for owner of emaciated dog found running loose on Friday

BEDFORD, Ohio - An emaciated stray dog was found by Bedford police officers early Friday morning, and authorities are asking for the public's help in searching for the owner.

Officers located the dog running in the middle of the street near the border of Oakwood Village and Walton Hills.

Authorities said the dog was very friendly and affectionate. According to a Facebook post by Bedford police, the dog smothered the officers in kisses until she was picked up by the county dog warden and taken to the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter.

Shelter staff said they estimate the dog to be around 5-years-old. The dog, who has been named Autumn by workers at the animal shelter, is expected to make a full recovery.

Bedford police are asking anyone with information regarding the dog or its owner to contact the department at 440-232-1234.