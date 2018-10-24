Cleveland man arrested for allegedly selling drugs to Greek billionaire found dead in downtown hotel

CLEVELAND - A federal complaint alleges a Cleveland man sold drugs to a Greek billionaire who was found dead from an apparent overdose at a downtown Cleveland hotel over the summer.

Terry Christian was charged with distribution of fentanyl, cocaine and heroin, according to Michael Tobin, of the U.S. District Attorney's Office.

The complaint alleges Christian distributed a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of heroin, cocaine and fentanyl to Socrates S. Kokkalis, the 34-year-old son of Greek tycoon Socrates P. Kokkalis, who was found dead at a Cleveland hotel room.

While the affidavit doesn't mention Kokkalis, records from the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office show Kokkalis was found dead in the same hotel and room mentioned in the federal complaint.

The packaging material containing the narcotics found in the room where Kokkalis had a suspected overdose was tested for DNA and results matched the DNA of Christian, the affidavit states.

When investigators determined the profession of Kokkalis, they believed he could have gone to Jack Casino.

According to a court affidavit, Christian was seen on surveillance video meeting with Kokkalis outside of Jack Casino a day before he was found dead at the Cleveland Marriott Downtown on July 14.

The affidavit states that surveillance video showed Kokkalis leaving the casino at around 6:39 p.m. and standing outside on the sidewalk. After 10 minutes, Kokkalis placed a phone call to Christian mentioned in the affidavit.

At around 6:47 p.m., a dark-colored minivan with an Ohio registration pulled up where Kokkalis was standing, who then approached the van and made a hand-to-hand transaction with the passenger, according to the surveillance video cited in the affidavit.

When authorities responded to the hotel room where Kokkalis allegedly overdosed, police found a baggie containing about a gram what they suspected to be cocaine mixed with fentanyl on the T.V. stand in the hotel room.

A narcotic team later confirmed the baggie was a mixture of heroin, cocaine and fentanyl.

Christian preliminary and a detention hearing set for Oct. 25 at 10 a.m.