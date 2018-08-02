Man who was shot again while receiving first aid outside Cleveland bar dies

CLEVELAND - One of the seven people shot last week at a Cleveland bar following a music video shoot has died from his injuries.

Cortez Ruffin, 27, of Warrensville Heights, died on Wednesday morning after spending nearly a week in the hospital being treated for multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.

Photo: Cortez Ruffin via Cleveland Remembrance page.

On July 26, gunshots rang out outside Dog Pound Lounge, 18416 St. Clair Ave., after a local rapper filmed a music video.

Witnesses told police that there was a fight between two women in the parking lot of the bar. Cortez went over to break up the fight when a man came from an unknown direction and started shooting, striking Ruffin multiple times, according to a witness.

According to the police report, witnesses at the scene said people started to administer first aid to Cortez, who was lying on the ground when another unknown male stood over Cortez and fired a few more rounds at him before running southbound on E. 185th Street.

At least one dozen shell casings were seen lying in the parking lot of the bar. Police have not made any arrests in connection to the shooting.