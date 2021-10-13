Nationwide food supply chain shortages putting school lunches, student hunger more at risk

CLEVELAND — A new report shows childhood obesity in the U.S. has risen significantly during the pandemic, especially among low-income families.

The report from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation finds 1 in 6 youth across the United States are now considered obese, which is a 16.2% increase compared to 15.5% in 2019.

In addition, changes in what's available in stores are causing disruptions in family income and increasing food insecurity rates.

“This is not a short-term problem,” said Beth Wallace, President of the National School Nutrition Association.

More parents are making fewer trips to the grocery store. Instead, they’re relying more on non-perishable, processed, and cheaper foods, which is affecting childhood obesity. A new report out today finds the problem is growing, especially among families of color and low-income.

“One of the directors from another state said I couldn't get any vegetables or I couldn't get any fruit. I did my best and we just didn't have any,” said Wallace.

The report showing schools, including those in Northeast Ohio, are also affected too dealing with strict nutritional requirements for school lunches. Many manufacturers are just not making as many of the special products anymore and what's available is more expensive.

“It is not even only the food. Sometimes it's the containers, the sporks and the spoons and forks that schools are not having in capacity,” Maureen Pisanick, RD, LD, President and Chief Nutrition Officer of Pisanick Partners, LLC.

Pisanick says her team is reaching out to local farms to supply schools with fresh produce. They're also creating "all local salad bars" in schools.

“There's a lot of interconnectivity between local produce and local small farms and urban farms really into the supply chain, not only in our schools regionally but in our grocery stores.”

