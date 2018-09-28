Moments after being released on bond for stolen vehicle, police say man steals another car

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio - A man who was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle on Wednesday was released on bond on Thursday, when, police say, he promptly stole another car.

Sean Vanderlin, 32, of Cleveland, was arrested on Wednesday by police for possession of a stolen vehicle. He was held in Fairview Park City Jail overnight until his court appearance on Thursday when he was released out on bond.

Police say Vanderlin left the station and walked down Lorain Road, where he encountered a 46-year-old Olmsted Township woman who was sitting in her 2013 Chevy SUV in a business parking lot. Vanderlin approached the woman with a box-cutter and ordered her out of the car. After a brief struggle, Vanderlin fled with the vehicle on Lorain Road, police said.

The woman was shaken but not injured, according to police.

On Friday at around 1:30 a.m., police located the vehicle, but Vanderlin was not spotted.

Vanderlin is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes, weighing approximately 160 pounds.

He is considered armed and dangerous. If you have information on his whereabouts, contact the Fairview Park Police Department at 440-333-1234.