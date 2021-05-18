Police looking for 17-year-old fugitive wanted for rape, $5,000 reward offered for arrest

CLEVELAND — The U.S. Marshals Service is looking for a teenager wanted on multiple felony charges, and a reward is being offered for his arrest.

According to police, Lavelle Spencer, 17 is wanted out of Cuyahoga County for aggravated robbery, assault, kidnapping, gross sexual imposition, and rape. He is also wanted on various weapon charges.

Spencer is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds.

Authorities said anyone providing assistance to Spencer could face criminal charges.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4-WANTED.

A $5,000 reward is available for information leading to Spencer's arrest.

