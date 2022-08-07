Watch Now
33-year-old man operating horse and buggy killed in Parkman Township crash

Posted at 8:17 AM, Aug 07, 2022
PARKMAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio  — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a horse and buggy and a vehicle.

The crash happened Saturday around 5:30 p.m. on U.S. 422 and State Route 282.

A 34-year-old man driving a 2012 Hyundai Elantra crashed into the horse and buggy, according to troopers.

Stephen Hostetler, 33, was operating the horse and buggy at the time with his 9-year-old son and both were ejected.

Hostetler was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 9-year-old boy was transported to University Hospitals Geauga Campus with serious injuries.

Alcohol is not believed to have played a role in this crash.

