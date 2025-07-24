Police procession from MetroHealth, where 2 officers were taken following ambush

CLEVELAND — A procession happened at MetroHealth after three Lorain police officers were shot during an ambush on Wednesday.

What happened?

Two officers sustained multiple gunshot wounds that left them in serious condition during an ambush in Lorain. A third officer was transported to Mercy Health with non-life-threatening injuries after sustaining a gunshot wound to his hand. The lone suspect is deceased.

Lorain Police Deputy Chief Michael Failing said during a press conference Wednesday that two officers, Phillip Wagner and Peter Gale, bought lunch before parking their patrol vehicles at the dead end of Missouri Avenue to eat together when the shooting occurred:

Ohio Police officers ambushed with gunfire

The officers parked around 1:05 p.m., and the gunman, who was also parked in the area, fired on them with what Elyria Police Chief Jeff Welsh described as a high-powered rifle.

"Officers were parked side by side, having their lunch in their respective patrol vehicles," Failing said during the press conference. "The suspect parked at the dead end of Missouri Avenue, and he had an arsenal of weapons with him. And he was lying in wait and opened fire with multiple rounds at both of the officers, who were sitting in their vehicles."

The two officers called for backup, which is when Failing said officer Brent Payne arrived on scene and was also shot multiple times while inside his vehicle.

During a press conference earlier Wednesday, Welsh said officers fired back. Failing confirmed a 28-year-old suspect was shot and killed during the gunfire: