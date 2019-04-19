SEVILLE, Ohio — Three beloved family dogs were rescued by local deputies and firefighters from a home engulfed in flames and smoke Thursday morning.

The fire broke out at a home in the 8600 block of Yoder Road in Guilford Township, near Seville, at around 11:13 a.m. Thursday.

A deputy from the Medina County Sheriff's Office and a Seville police officer were the first ones to arrive at the home.

To get inside the residence, they broke the front door, shattering all the glass. Once inside, they rescued an Australian Shepherd named Maggie from the house. Unconscious and not breathing, they gave her chest compressions to revive her, and by that time firefighters arrived on scene.

Deputies from the Medina County Sheriff's Office use a dog oxygen mask after fire

The firefighters went into the home, where they found two more dogs trapped inside the smoke-filled home. They picked up the dogs and handed them to the deputies.

A Maltese named Oliver was also given chest compressions. A third dog named Yuri, a blind Husky who lost eyesight from Glaucoma, was revived by deputies using a a dog oxygen mask.

Body cam footage shows one dog getting rescued from a burning home.

All dogs survived the fire. The three dogs all have coughs, but their oxygen levels are good and they expected to make a full recovery, authorities said. Two are being treated at Seville Wadsworth Veterinary Clinic|Veterinary Wellness Partners and the third one is being treated in Copley.

Deputies and officer who saved three dogs from burning home. Photo by Bob Jones.

Officer Taylor Deal from the Seville Police Department and Deputies Corey Bland and James Salsgiver from the Medina County Sheriff's Office were instrumental in saving the pets.

Authorities said the family cat died.

News 5 spoke to dog's owner Cassie Chambliss who said she is grateful and thankful for the deputies and firefighters who saved her pets.