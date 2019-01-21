Menu

Watch
NewsLocal NewsOH Medina

Actions

Wadsworth woman to be sentenced for abandoning elderly dog in Walmart parking lot

Posted: 12:16 PM, Jan 21, 2019
Updated: 2019-01-21 17:16:16Z
items.[0].image.alt
Agnes the Pug.jpg

WADSWORTH, Ohio — A Wadsworth woman who left her 15-year-old blind and deaf dog in a box in a Walmart parking lot is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 30.

A 52-year-old woman abandoned her pug Agnes in a Walmart parking lot in Wadsworth on Nov. 30, according to the Wadsworth Police Department.

Agnes is blind and deaf, was treated for a double ear infection and appeared to need an eye and most of her teeth removed, according to the Medina County SPCA.

The woman was charged with abandoning animals, a second-degree misdemeanor, on Dec. 10, according to authorities. A second-degree misdemeanor is punishable by up to 90 days in jail and up to a $750 fine.

Agnes the pug was put into a foster home. The foster family decided to adopt her and make her as comfortable as possible in her old age, the Medina County SPCA said.

Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click to track winter weekend weather