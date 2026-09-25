Ravenna Balloon A-Fair returns to Portage County for its 47th year this weekend

RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Look to the skies in Portage County this weekend, as the county fairgrounds host two dozen hot air balloons.

It's all part of the Ravenna Balloon A-Fair, which began as a way to celebrate the area's rubber manufacturing history.

Paul Kosinski, who attended the very first Balloon A-Fair in 1979 and has been to nearly every one since, told News 5 the event has come a long way from its downtown roots.

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Ravenna Balloon A-Fair returns to Portage County for 47th year this weekend.

"The first two they had downtown," Kosinski said. "It was a way to bring on a new identity for the city of Ravenna."

The 81-year-old retired photographer shared photos from the event's early days and reflected on what it meant for the city.

Paul Kosinski Paul Kosinski recalls how the hot air balloons were originally set up right in downtown Ravenna.

"It was a long time ago, I can't believe it," Kosinski said.

For the second straight year, the fairgrounds will host balloons that visitors can get up close to and even climb into.

"Just to be able to get up close now where before you couldn't, now we've made it so many will stay on the ground and some will let you get in the basket," Ben Mancino, a Ravenna Balloon A-Fair trustee, said.

Over the years, the event has added new attractions to keep crowds coming back, including helicopter rides, a motorcycle stunt show, and more balloons available for tethered rides.

"You have to keep it fresh," Mancino said. "We try to make it as hands-on as possible."

The Balloon A-Fair runs through the weekend with events at the Portage County Fairgrounds and a festival Saturday in downtown Ravenna.

To learn more and to see a specific list of events happening in Downtown Ravenna and at the Portage Co. Fairgrounds, click here.

Clay LePard is the Ashtabula, Geauga and Portage counties reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @ClayLePard, on Facebook ClayLePardTV or email him at Clay.LePard@wews.com.