Four charged after using BB and pellet guns to shoot at cars in Alliance

Bretton Keenan
12:44 PM, May 20, 2018
9:34 AM, May 21, 2018

At least 35 cars in Alliance were damaged over the weekend after three men and one juvenile shot them with BB guns.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Corbin Whitaker

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sequoyah Blazer

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Zain Dick

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At least 35 cars in Alliance were damaged over the weekend after three men and one juvenile shot them with BB and pellet guns.

So far, it appears most of the vehicles damaged were on the east side of the city.

According to Alliance police, Zain Dick, 18, Sequoyah Blazer, 18, Corbin Whitaker, 19, and a 17-year-old are charged with about 35 counts of criminal damaging — police are still tallying the total number of cars damaged for the final count of charges. They are also charged with possession of criminal tools and discharging air guns.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top