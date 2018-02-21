Police find 'distractionary-type' devices in backpack of 7th-grader who shot self at Jackson school

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio - Here's the latest on Tuesday's incident at Jackson Memorial Middle School:

Evidence

Jackson Township police say investigators went through the home where the seventh-grade boy who shot himself lives and took evidence from the house.

Chief Mark Brink confirmed that ammunition was found in the student's backpack, but would not give further details.

Charges will not be considered until 10 a.m. Wednesday.

School to resume Wednesday

Jackson Local Schools will be open Wednesday, according to the district's Facebook page. "Our plan is to open all of our school buildings tomorrow," the post said. "Our goal is to maintain the normalcy of the school day. Please be sensitive to misinformation circulating through social media."

A counseling and mental health team will be available in all school buildings. There will also be additional law enforcement personnel present in all school buildings.

"Distractionary-type" device

Police said in a news conference Tuesday afternoon that investigators found "distractionary-type" devices in the backpack of a boy who shot himself inside Jackson Memorial Middle School.

Police said the devices were not explosives, and they didn't find any devices that "would have done harm to others."

Authorities defined "distractionary-type" devices as something that would grab a person's attention by creating smoke or a loud noise.

Sources tell News 5 ammo was also found in the backpack.

Authorities said they still don't know what the boy's intentions were.

Self-inflicted gunshot wound

Authorities say the boy suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the boy's bathroom around 7:50 a.m. It's unclear at this time whether the shooting was accidental or intentional. The weapon was described as a "long gun" by officials. It's not clear how the student brought the firearm inside.

RELATED: Father of Jackson Township student says he put body armor in son's book bag over the weekend

The 7th-grader was taken to a local hospital where his condition is unknown.

Dismissal

Jackson Township middle school and high school students were dismissed after the shooting.

The following message was posted on Jackson Local Schools website:

All four elementary schools in the district remained closed Tuesday.

Parents and other family members gathered outside the school as they waited anxiously for their children.

Parents react

Gina Larkins, who has a daughter in 8th-grade at the Jackson Memorial Middle School, said she was on her way to drop off her daughter who's in 3rd grade when she saw police activity around the middle school.

“I received a phone call from the superintendent that the middle school and high school was on lockdown and all the elementary schools would be closed. I just pulled in waiting to hear further information," said Larkins.

Parents in the area were already on edge this week following the horrific mass shooting at a Florida school.

"I just want to get my daughter and hug her and hold her. I thought it would never happen here but obviously, that is not the case," said Larkins, who was emotional at the thought of what could've happened.

Body armor in book bag

One father whose child goes to the school said he put a piece of armor in his 8th-grade son's backpack over the weekend, in response to the school shooting in Florida.

That father, Don Casey, said a friend who is in support of gun control posted something on Facebook about a man who put regular textbooks in a bag and shot it with a .45, a 9 mm and an assault rifle.

"The handguns didn't go through the first two textbooks. They barely made it through one. I had repainted the shotstop so they gave us this body armor and I put that in my son's book bag."

Student describes moments of uncertainty

The 12-year-old heard teachers screaming to get inside the classroom and the next thing she knew, she was hiding and crouching down with her fellow peers near the teacher's desk.

"I dropped everything. My phone, my chrome book, my book bag and me and my friends ran into the classroom and then we all hid. We were probably there for about 20 minutes," she said.

