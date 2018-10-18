Twinsburg woman packing up car with supplies, 2,000 sandwiches to aid hurricane victims

She's packing up and getting ready for the long trip ahead.

"People on the ground have told me that in Mexico Beach it looks like an atomic bomb hit," said Laurie Facsina.

Facsina heads to the Florida Panhandle Thursday morning to bring supplies and to the folks affected by Hurricane Michael.

"Most people post-storm are running around and they don't even know which way to turn, so those of us who go in to help try to be comforting voice, hand out whatever we can hand out," she said.

In addition to the staples like canned goods and cleaning supplies, she'll also be feeding folks with peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, all thanks to the owner of Stone Soup Cleveland.

"She also knew that post-storm that there would be people needing those in Florida so I took over 2,000 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches," said the Twinsburg resident.

Facsina's family owns property in Florida, and they've been through many hurricanes, so she always steps in to help other during these times. She made the same 1,000-mile drive each way three times when Hurricane Irma hit.

"If I don't do it, who's going to do it?" asked Facsina. "I would hope that if anybody sees this interview, 10 other people would go, 'Oh I can do that.'"

You can follow her journey or find ways to help out on Facsina's Facebook page.