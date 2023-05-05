RTA gets $130 million grant to purchase dozens of new rail cars

The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority will soon buy a new fleet of light and heavy rail cars thanks to a grant from the Biden-Harris administration.

According to the Federal Transit Administration, GCRTA is the recipient of $130 million that will be used to purchase around 60 new rail cars.

"This project will improve system reliability and safety and enhance the agency's operational flexibility," the FTA said.

The new vehicles RTA is set to purchase can run on both light and heavy rail lines, which will eliminate the need for the agency to have two separate fleets, the FTA said.

GCRTA is among six grant recipients to receive around $703 million in federal funds. The other agencies are: Sacramento Regional Transit District, California; South Florida Regional Transportation Authority. Florida; Bi-State Development Agency of the Missouri-Illinois Metropolitan District, Missouri-Illinois; Utah Transit Authority, Utah.

