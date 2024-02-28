Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSolar Eclipse 2024

Actions

Akron Zoo to host 'Total Eclipse at the Zoo' on April 8

How to see the total solar eclipse this spring
Copyright NASA
<a href="https://science.nasa.gov/gallery/eclipses/">NASA</a>
How to see the total solar eclipse this spring
Posted at 5:39 PM, Feb 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-28 17:39:10-05

There are only five and a half weeks left until the April 8 solar eclipse, and the Akron Zoo will be hosting an event to celebrate.

"Total Eclipse of the Zoo" will take place on the day of the eclipse and will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event will include training demonstrations and a live broadcast from NASA in the zoo's theater. The zoo is asking guests to become citizen scientists for the day, and they will learn how the eclipse affects animals.

Tickets are on sale now and will not be sold at the door. Click here for more information.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through