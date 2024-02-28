Akron Zoo to host 'Total Eclipse at the Zoo' on April 8

There are only five and a half weeks left until the April 8 solar eclipse, and the Akron Zoo will be hosting an event to celebrate.

"Total Eclipse of the Zoo" will take place on the day of the eclipse and will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event will include training demonstrations and a live broadcast from NASA in the zoo's theater. The zoo is asking guests to become citizen scientists for the day, and they will learn how the eclipse affects animals.

Tickets are on sale now and will not be sold at the door. Click here for more information.