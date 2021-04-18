Strange dome-shaped UFO-looking object stumps Akron motorists

AKRON, Ohio — A strange, dark, dome-shaped object had motorists scratching their heads on the highway in Akron on Sunday afternoon.

The unidentified nonflying object quickly made the rounds on social media. The 330ToGo Facebook page posted a photo it received after the large metallic object apparently got stuck rounding a bend on I-76 in a close encounter of the curved kind.

It was later unstuck and went on its way.

But what is it?

The state highway patrol says the driver informed them it's not a UFO, it's an industrial furnace ladle.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol escorted it briefly to get it moving.

So, there you go. It was an industrial furnace ladle. As always, the truth is out there.

