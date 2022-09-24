Woman who lit herself on fire being treated for injuries says Richland Police

RICHFIELD, Ohio — On Friday night, Richland Police responded to a call that a female driving on I-77 was threatening to harm herself, according to authorities.

The woman was spotted and pulled over on I-271 near the State Route 303 exit by a Richfield Police Officer.

Upon exiting her vehicle, the woman doused herself in what appeared to be a flammable liquid. The officer attempted to stop the woman, who had a lighter, and proceeded to ignite herself.

The officer immediately put the flames out and called Richfield EMS. Both the woman and the officer were taken to the nearest hospital for burn-related injuries, said police.

The officer was discharged shortly after being seen and treated. The woman remains hospitalized.

The woman's name has not been released. The investigation is ongoing

