Parma teacher gives students free haircuts during study hall

PARMA, Ohio — A teacher’s aide at a Parma school is taking time during the holidays to give free haircuts to students during study hall.

Nerjes Taweel, 21, is a licensed cosmetologist and instructional aide at Summit Academy, now combining her two passions to help out students as they head off on break.

“I enjoy it because you get to see their reaction after you do the transformation,” Taweel said. “It just makes you feel good when they feel good.”

Taweel works out of a school conference room converted into a pop-up salon, complete with clippers, capes, scissors and hairstyling essentials.

Since November, she has given haircuts to more than 40 students and has dozens more “appointments” to go before winter break.

“The last couple days I’ll start a little bit earlier so I can make sure everyone goes to Christmas break happy with how their hairstyle is,” Taweel said.

The haircuts are completely free for students, which some say is a huge help for them and their families.

In addition to the teaching and haircuts, Taweel is currently pursuing a degree in social work at Cleveland State University.