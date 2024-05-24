Cleveland Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl last seen May13

The Cleveland Division of Police is looking for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Valissa Toney was last seen May 13 in the 3900 block of Storer Avenue, Cleveland Police said.

Valissa is 5 feet, 3 inches and weighs 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink "Pink" brand hoodie with a blue shirt and beige pants with white sandals, Cleveland Police said.

She is on several medications, and police said there is a concern for her health.

Anyone with information on Valissa's whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Zola at 216- 623-2755.

