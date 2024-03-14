Cleveland Police searching for missing 25-year-old man

The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public's help in searching for a missing 25-year-old man.

Abdul Mohammed was last seen on East 13th Street, according to police.

Mohammed is 5 feet, 8 inches and weighs 150 pounds. Police said he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, a red jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on Mohammed's whereabouts is asked to contact Cleveland Police at 216-621-1234.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.