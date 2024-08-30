Lakewood police looking for missing 17-year-old girl

The Lakewood Police Department is looking for Madison Rich, a 17-year-old girl who hasn't been seen for two weeks.

According to authorities, Rich is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. She also has a spider/web tattoo on her right arm.

She left her home on Aug. 15 and was last believed to have been at the Express Inn, 4511 Northfield Road, Warrensville Heights, on Aug. 18, authorities said.

Authorities pinged her phone to the 19000 block of S. Miles Road and the Lee and Harvard roads area between Aug. 21 and 22. Her phone has either been turned off or ran out of battery.

Anyone with information about the teen's whereabouts is asked to call Lakewood police at 216-521-6773 or Det. Michael Perhacs at 216-529-6766.

