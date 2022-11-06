Tuscarawas County Sherrif's Office search for missing 69-year-old woman

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio — Tuscarawas County Sherrif's Office are asking for the public's help locating a missing 69-year-old woman last seen on Nov. 5.

Bessie Herschler is 5-feet-2-inches tall and weighs 142 pounds. She has red hair and hazel eyes.

Herschler was last seen at the scene of an accident that took place on Midvale Mine Road in Dennison, Ohio Nov. 5 around 3:47 p.m. She was under the influence and was seen being taken from the accident by an unknown individual.

Call 1-888-637-1113 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

