Willoughby Police search for 2 missing boys

The Willoughby Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating two missing boys.

Nico Rudiak, 12, and Dillion Lee, 13, have been reported missing.

Anyone with information on their location is asked to call police at 440-953-4210.

