4 killed, including former mayor, in shooting at soccer field in Mexico

Posted at 7:33 PM, Sep 02, 2022
Authorities in Mexico say four people, including a former mayor, were killed when gunmen opened fire after a soccer match.

In a statement, the Morelos state prosecutor’s office said the shooting occurred Thursday in the town of Yecapixtla, the Associated Press reported.

According to the statement, people had gathered after the game when gunmen inside two vehicles began shooting, the news outlet reported.

Authorities said four people, including former Yecapixtla mayor Refugio "Cuco" Amaro Luna, was killed, local media outlets reported.

The town's current mayor, Heladio Rafael Sánchez, also confirmed Luna's death, the Associated Press reported.

Local media outlets reported that at least 10 people were injured in the shooting.

