5 children die after bouncy castle accident in Australia

Five children died, and four were critically injured following a horrific bouncy castle accident in Australia on Thursday.

Police said the children fell 32 feet after a gust of wind picked up the inflatable house.

Tasmania Police said the incident happened at the Hillcrest Primary School around 10 a.m. local time during an event to celebrate the end of the school year.

“On a day where these children were meant to be celebrating their last day at primary school, instead we are all mourning their loss,” Commissioner Darren Hine said.

The children who died included two girls and two boys, who were between 10 and 11 years old, the Associated Press reported.

On Thursday, a fifth child died at the hospital.

The news outlet reported that five children are being treated at a local hospital, including four listed in critical condition.

Police said an investigation is underway.