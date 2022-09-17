Brushfire damages multiple homes outside of San Francisco, destroys at least one

A brush fire that started near a highway in Oakland, California, spread to a nearby residential area on Friday, damaging multiple homes and destroying at least one.

The fire started near the I-580 freeway, according to Oakland Fire Department crew members who were able to put out the blaze, but not before it caused severe damage, KGO reported.

Crews continued to work to put out different "hot spots" even after firefighters were able to get the fire under control.

At least one firefighter was taken to an area hospital with heat-related injuries but was expected to recover.

Authorities say wind played a significant role in the fire's spread. 80 firefighters responded to the scene.