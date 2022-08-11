Cancellation of Atlanta festival sparks new fight over guns

ATLANTA (AP) — The cancellation of a major music festival in Atlanta has ignited a new fight over Georgia gun laws.

Live Nation has refused to say why it abruptly called off September’s Music Midtown festival last week.

On their website, they cited “circumstances beyond our control,” but the company hasn't publicly blamed the state's gun laws.

But news outlets ascribed the decision to state gun laws that could have prevented organizers from enforcing a ban on firearms.

Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and other Democrats have blasted Republican Gov. Brian Kemp for the cancellation, though the gun law cited in news reports preceded his administration.

Kemp has accused Democrats of pushing critical narratives of Georgia’s firearms landscape to distract from inflation.