Jury says it's deadlocked in Danny Masterson rape trial

FILE - Actor Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017. Opening statements are set to begin soon in the trial of the “That ’70s Show” actor, who is charged with raping three women about 20 years ago. A Los Angeles County jury is expected to be seated as soon as Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in the trial of the former star of the long-running sitcom. Masterson is a member of the Church of Scientology and all three women are former members, making it likely the church will loom large during the trial. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 6:39 PM, Nov 18, 2022
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jurors at the rape trial of "That '70s Show" star Danny Masterson said Friday that they are deadlocked, but a judge told them they have not deliberated long enough for her to declare a mistrial.

The jury told Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo that after nearly three days of deliberations, they could not reach a unanimous verdict on any of the three rape counts against the actor.

Olmedo had already agreed to allow jurors Thanksgiving week off. She stopped their discussions Friday and told them to return and resume deliberations on Nov. 28.

Masterson, 46, is charged with the rape of three women, including a former girlfriend, in his Hollywood Hills home between 2001 and 2003.

He has pleaded not guilty, and the defense said the acts were consensual.

Masterson, 46, did not testify during the trial. His lawyer presented no defense testimony and instead focused on inconsistencies in the accounts of the three accusers, who he said changed their stories over time and spoke with each other before going to police.

