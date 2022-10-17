Kevin Spacey testifies in civil trial; judge throws out plaintiff's emotional distress claim

Actor Kevin Spacey took the stand at a civil trial where Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of climbing on top of him at a party in 1986 when Spacey was 26 and Rapp was 14.

A federal judge dismissed an intentional emotional distress claim against Spacey before the actor took the stand to give testimony, the New York Times reported.

Spacey denies the account from Rapp and gave testimony on Monday that went into some details about his childhood.

Judge Lewis A. Kaplan dismissed an assault claim by Rapp before the trial and dismissed the emotional distress claim. Spacey's lawyers argued that the claim was based on the same conduct as the basis for a battery claim.

Rapp claimed last week that the encounter with Spacey was “the single most traumatic event” of his life.

A forensic psychologist who evaluated Rapp testified that he had delayed onset PTSD.

The case rests solely on Rapp's sexual battery claim against Spacey, which is said to have occurred after a party at Spacey's New York apartment.

Both were performing at Broadway shows at the time.

Rapp is relying on a recent New York State law called the Child Victims Act since the case is over 30 years old. The law includes a specific window in which people who claim to be the victim of sexual abuse as a child can sue.