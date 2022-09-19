More Americans say they're eating food past the listed expiration date

Nearly half of Americans say that they would eat food past its listed expiration date as the price of food has gone up 13 percent in the last year, according to federal statistics.

“Americans are eating more expired foods and taking packaging recommendations into their own hands,” said Charlene Van Buiten, an assistant professor in Colorado State University's Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition. “38% of people say they would even go as far as removing the bad bits from food so they can still eat it.”

People are most likely to ignore expiration dates on potato chips, cereal and cookies. Nutrition experts say that could be a good thing, since the food is still edible, and it cuts down on food waste.

“I think people becoming more in touch with their food and using their intuition and learning more about food stability and storage is a net positive thing, especially when you think about the amount of food waste that we have as a society,” Van Buiten said.

The key for shoppers is to know the differences between “use by," "best by" and "sell by."

Use by is the only one that is similar to a true expiration date. Best by and sell by are more about quality, and less about whether the food is safe to eat.

“Maybe you don't want to eat stale bread, but you can,” she said. “It won't hurt you. So that's really the line we're walking with these use by, best by, sell by dates: Is it safe, versus is it still the best that it could possibly be.”