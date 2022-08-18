Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Suspect in Salman Rushdie attack pleads not guilty

Salman Rushdie
Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
FILE - Salman Rushdie attends the 68th National Book Awards Ceremony and Benefit Dinner on Nov. 15, 2017, in New York. Rushdie is “on the road to recovery,” his agent confirmed Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, two days after the author of “The Satanic Verses” suffered serious injuries in a stabbing at a lecture in upstate New York. The announcement followed news that the lauded writer was removed from a ventilator Saturday and able to talk and joke. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Salman Rushdie
Salman Rushdie Assault
Posted at 3:23 PM, Aug 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-18 15:47:23-04

The man accused of stabbing author Salman Rushdie pleaded not guilty on Thursday.

Hadi Matar is charged with second-degree murder and second-degree assault.

Authorities say Matar stabbed "The Satanic Verses" author during a lecture on Friday in upstate New York.

The judge in the case denied Matar bail and said he must surrender his firearms. The judge also granted Rushdie's request for a temporary protection order.

The author is reportedly improving since the attack. Rushdie's agent said the author had damage to his liver and suffered severed nerves, but he is no longer on a ventilator.

A motive for the attack has not been revealed.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Stories about people making the community better. Click to find out more.