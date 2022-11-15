USPS says avoid using blue mail drop boxes around the holidays

United States Postal Service (USPS) officials released a warning telling customers to reconsider using the large blue collection boxes, at least around the holiday season.

USPS says reports of mail fraud and theft have been increasing year-round, but they tend to peak during the holidays.

USPS said in a statement “groups of criminals across the country are using the internet and social media to coordinate strategic targeting of post office collection boxes.”

The service says that if you do want to use a blue collection box for your package try to use it before the last collection of the day to reduce the amount of time your package is setting in the box.

“The biggest variable enticing these criminals to steal are customers depositing mail into blue collection boxes after the last collection of the day or during Sundays and federal holidays. If customers simply used retail service or inside wall drop slots to send their U.S. Mail, instead of depositing it to sit outside overnight or through the weekend, blue collection boxes would not be as enticing after business hours to mail thieves for identity theft and check-washing schemes,” USPS said.

Experts advise people to never send cash in the mail, because when it's stolen it's not recoverable.

You can also sign up for USPS informed delivery to get a better idea of when your mail is delivered.