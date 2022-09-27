Voices for Change: Being Black and Transgender

The National LGBTQ Task Force recently released a study that said Black transgender and gender non-conforming people face higher levels of discrimination than all transgender people. This report confirms what we’ve long known to be true: being transgender and Black in the United States presents unique challenges on the path to full equality.

Joining us to talk about it are Dr. Mutajah "Taj" Hussein, DSW, JD, LISW, Co-Owner/Clinical Director of Kindred Harbor Behavioral Health; Chris Miller, HIV Prevention Coordinator, University Settlement; and Devinity Jones, HIV Prevention Coordinator & TransWellness Coordinator, LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland.

This podcast contains mature content and may not be suitable for all audiences.

