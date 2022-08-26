Voices for Change: Black Business Month

Watch Now
August is National Black Business Month, a time when consumers are encouraged to focus on and support Black businesses. This year, as many businesses are trying to rebound from the pandemic, Black businesses are having a harder time than most. So today on Voices for Change, we are going to talk to two Black business owners to see how they are taking care of business. Torrian Denise is the owner of Dornee, which formulates products from natural and organic ingredients to restore and maintain healthy skin. And we're talking to Gwen Penn, owner of Lotus Candles, a family business that makes handmade candles.

