Voices for Change: Black Fatherhood

Black fathers. The stereotype is that they're absent. Leaving their children fatherless, and increasing the likelihood they'll commit crime, live in poverty and end up in prison. But a study by the CDC tells a different story -- one that says Black fathers are present and involved in their children's lives. More so than other races. So what's the real story with Black Fatherhood? Here to talk about it are Jewel Woods, Founder and Clinical Director of Male Behavioral Health, Al Grimes, who is responsible for developing, implementing and managing the Cuyahoga County Fatherhood Initiative, and Dave Ramsey, a father and founder of Higher Art.

