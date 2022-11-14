Voices for Change: Black Male Mental Health

There is a mental health crisis in America right now. Suicide deaths have ticked up in Ohio, with the increase greater in males, with Black Ohioans faring worse, with a 56% increase in suicide deaths over the last 14 years among those 25-64 years old. Today we are going to discuss Black males and depression -- suffering in silence. Joining the discussion are William Hasan, a mental health therapist with The Black Mental Health Corporation; and Donald, a man who has experienced depression.