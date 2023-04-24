Voices for Change: Black Moms and 'The Talk'

Many Black homes are led by a single parent, and that parent is often the mother. That means the weight of "The Talk" falls on her shoulders. The current news cycle of shootings has ignited the conversations around "The Talk" in the Black community. Joining Danita to discuss are Kim Harris, founder of Shaker African-American Mothers Support; and Xaviera Patrick, an etiquette coach.
Posted at 5:00 AM, Apr 24, 2023
