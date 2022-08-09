Watch Now
Voices for Change: Black Women and Gun Ownership

Voices for Change
Posted at 7:12 AM, Aug 09, 2022
The picture of gun ownership in this country has changed. Black women are the fastest growing group of gun owners in America and make up the majority of the 40,000 members of the National African-American Gun Association. Why are we seeing this now? Because they feel an increased need to be secure. The deaths of African-Americans due to police brutality and violent acts by white supremacists fuel their need to protect themselves. Joining us from the Cleveland chapter of Chicks Who Carry is Renetta Atterbury.

Listen here:

