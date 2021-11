CLEVELAND — The pandemic has taken a toll on all of us, but the mental health challenges that children are dealing with in this pandemic have been declared a national emergency. Joining Danita to discuss are Dr. Lisa Ramirez, a Board-Certified Child and Adolescent Psychologist and an Assistant Professor in the Department of Psychiatry at MetroHealth and Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine; and Renae Moore, Dean of Engagement at Wilbur Wright Elementary School in Cleveland.

