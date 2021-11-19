Voices for Change: Diversity in Law Enforcement ... The Challenge to Create Change

Many police departments lack diversity. People of color cite mistrust of law enforcement as a kay factor in not pursuing it as a profession. How can that narrative be changed? Here to discuss are Sarah Shendy, an Arab-American Muslim veteran police officer who was tapped by Gov. Mike DeWine as the state's director of law enforcement recruitment; and Dr. Ronnie Dunn, associate professor of Urban Studies at Cleveland State University and a past member of the federal consent decree Cleveland Police monitoring team.

