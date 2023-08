We are living in tense times. Some might say the world has gone crazy. People don't feel safe anywhere anymore. In times like these, many turn to their faith for insight and answers.

Joining Danita on this episode of "Voices for Change" to discuss this topic are Bishop John Walden, senior pastor of Aspinwall Church in Cleveland, and Rev. Dr. Lisa M. Goods, senior pastor of Shiloh Church in Cleveland.