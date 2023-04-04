Watch Now
Voices for Change: Gun violence and children

Posted at 5:00 AM, Apr 04, 2023
There have been at least 13 K-12 school shootings this year, including the March 27 shooting in Nashville where three children and three adults were killed at a private Christian elementary school. According to the CDC, guns are the leading cause of death for American children and teens, surpassing car accidents in 2020.

How has all this impacted our children? And how do we process the grief that comes with reports of our children dying from senseless gun violence in places that should be safe?

Joining Danita to discuss are Julia Elfritt, director of education for Cornerstone of Hope, a center that provides support, education and hope for grieving children, teens and adults; and psychotherapist Ariel De'Freeze from The Centers for Counseling and Trauma Recovery.

