Voices for Change: Literacy and Children

Posted at 5:00 AM, Oct 01, 2021
CLEVELAND — Almost half of fourth graders from low-income families read below the basic level. Kids who are read to by their parents are twice as likely to score in the top 25 percentile in reading. In order to succeed, children must learn to read, and joining the discussion are Annisha Jeffries, youth services manager at Cleveland Public Library; Cori Sykes, owner of Write and Vibe Publishing and author of 'Curiously Cara Meets Pharaoh Hatshepsut'; and Chrishawndra Matthews, founder of Literacy in the Hood.

