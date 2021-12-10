Watch
Voices for Change: Managing the Holiday Blues

News 5
Voices for Change
Posted at 6:00 AM, Dec 10, 2021
It’s a very difficult subject, but no doubt one that many people are dealing with right now: Managing the holiday blues. How do you get through this season while dealing with depression, loss and grief? Here to discuss are Barbara Ballard, who lost her husband of 59 years to COVID-19 in May, and Tracy Strosnider, who, in the last month, lost her mother to dementia, and her father, brother and former sister-in-law to COVID. Also joining the podcast to give information and perspective on how to manage is University Hospitals clinical psychologist Dr. Carolyn Landis.

