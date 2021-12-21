Voices for Change: Medical Illustrations in Black and White

Growing up, I can't remember a time picking up a health book or reading through a medical pamphlet in my doctor's office where I would see the human anatomy illustrated using a Black person. The lack of Black representation in medical publications is glaring. Why? Today on Voices for Change we have two people who can answer that question: Chidiebere Ibe is a 25-year-old Nigerian medical student whose illustration of a Black fetus in a Black woman's womb went viral; and Dr. Charles Modlin is a kidney transplant surgeon and was named one of the Top 21 Black doctors in America.

