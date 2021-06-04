Watch
NewsPodcastsVoices

Actions

Voices for Change: Mental health and sports

items.[0].image.alt
News 5
Voices for Change
Voices For Change.png
Posted at 10:47 AM, Jun 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-04 10:47:08-04

Tennis star Naomi Osaka ignited a firestorm when she announced that she would not participate in any post-match interviews at the French Open due to concerns about her mental health. After she was fined by tournament officials, she said she had been dealing with bouts of depression and talking to reporters would bring on anxiety. She proceeded to withdraw from the tournament. What has Osaka's decision forced us to look at when it comes to sports heroes? As fans? In the media? Joining us to talk about it are Barb Anthony, one of the founders of the Northeast Ohio Women’s Sports Alliance; Special Jennings, girls basketball coach at Montverde Academy in Orlando, Florida; and Dr. Matthew Sacco, a health and sport/performance psychologist at the Cleveland Clinic.

Listen here:

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.