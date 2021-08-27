Voices for Change: Minorities and Medical Marijuana

Legal marijuana sales are expected to hit the $24 billion mark nationally by the end of this year. But in Ohio, only 9 percent of the state's 57 dispensaries are under majority ownership from people of color and women. What are the factors creating this large gap? Are minorities getting their fair share of the pot pie? Here to discuss are Ariane Kirkpatrick, CEO of Harvest Grows, Inc., the first female minority-led vertically integrated cannabis operator in Ohio, and Justina Casiano, a recent graduate of the Cannabis College who works at Rise Dispensary in Toledo.

