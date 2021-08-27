Watch
Voices for Change: Minorities and Medical Marijuana

Posted at 5:00 AM, Aug 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-27 05:00:59-04

Legal marijuana sales are expected to hit the $24 billion mark nationally by the end of this year. But in Ohio, only 9 percent of the state's 57 dispensaries are under majority ownership from people of color and women. What are the factors creating this large gap? Are minorities getting their fair share of the pot pie? Here to discuss are Ariane Kirkpatrick, CEO of Harvest Grows, Inc., the first female minority-led vertically integrated cannabis operator in Ohio, and Justina Casiano, a recent graduate of the Cannabis College who works at Rise Dispensary in Toledo.

Listen here:

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

