Voices for Change: Money Makeovers

Your money ... matters! What's your financial story? Struggling with finding ways to save? Credit score a 911 emergency? Does your mind go blank when trying to set a budget for your household? You have insurance on your cell phone but not life insurance? If you said "yes" to one of these questions, this topic is for you. Get ready to shift into a money mindset as we discuss ways to give your money a makeover. Joining us today are Meltrice Sharp, founder of visionary of Women Creating Wealth and Impact, and Clarissa Foster, executive director of Women Creating Wealth and Impact.

Listen here: